Mali junta releases officials arrested in coup

The National Council for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) has announced the release of political and military figures arrested in the hours preceding or following the August 18 coup.The military, who ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK), have therefore favorably responded to an urgent demand from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The regional organization even reiterated it in its press release on the lifting of sanctions on Mali.

On its Facebook page, the CNSP headed by the current vice-president of the Transition, Col. Assimi Goita, revealed the identity of the personalities concerned by this measure: “They are former Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse , former National Assembly Speaker, Moussa Timbine, Generals Ibrahima Dahirou Dembele, M’bemba Moussa Keita, Oumar Dao, Ouahoun Kone, Boukary Kodio, Abdramane Baby, Abdoulaye Coulibaly, Moustaph Drabo and Colonel-Major Faguimba Kansaye.”

However, the CNSP specifies, the interested parties remain at the disposal of the courts for all purposes.