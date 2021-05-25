International › APA

Happening now

Mali Junta removes transitional President, PM

Published on 25.05.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

In Mali, the junta led by Assimi Goita, took in his own hands all powers after he dismissed the transitional president Bah Ndaw and his Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.The strongman of Bamako, Colonel-Major Assimi Goita claims to have ripped the President and the Prime Minister “of their prerogatives.” The junta accuses the two leaders of having violated the charter of the transition, which will continue as planned, according to Assimi Goita.

In fact, in the Transition Charter, it is stated in article 7 that the “Vice-President of the Transition is in charge of defense and security issues.”

The transitional president and the Prime minister were arrested on Monday by armed officers after the composition of the new government was published. Two major military figures of the junta, Colonels Sadio Camara and Modibo Kone, respectively Minister of Defense and Veterans and Minister of Security and Civil Protection  are excluded from the new Cabinet

