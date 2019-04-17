Mali leader announces consultations on constitutional reform

Mali;s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has announced that national consultations on constitutional reform will hold from 23 to 28 April.“The conclusions of these consultations, in which all the living forces of the nation will take part, will be taken into account in the draft constitutional revision,” the Malian leader said Tuesday.

The Malian opposition, which refused a copy of the preliminary draft of the constitutional amendment, had requested for the consultations to take place.

In addition, President Keita has promised to implement a series of measures to strengthen security in the centre of the country.

“The security situation, despite our efforts, remains a major challenge that must be tackled as soon as possible through sustainable responses, since it is a matter of the continuity of our country, a country which foundations were shaken by the multifaceted crisis of 2012,” the Malian leader noted.

To restore peace and security, the Malian leader has pledged to deploy more defence and security forces in that part of the country.

He also called for vigilance, but hoped that inter-communal violence would stop.

In an effort to alleviate the suffering of the populations hard hit by the crisis, he promised CFA1billion.

On the school crisis, the president said he would not let the “teacher be the poor parent of the country’s development.”

That is why he decided to release the salaries of teachers who were under sanctions over their strike.