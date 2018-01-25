Mali mine blast: Death toll jumps to 26

The death toll from Thursday’s landmine explosion between the cities of Mondoro and Boni, in Mali’s central region of Mopti has doubled from 13 to 26, a statement by the government said.The statement said many more have been wounded.

Malians who were hitchhiking on a vehicle from neighbouring Burkina Faso were among those caught by the blast.

Sources say they were traveling with Burkinabes to a weekly fair when their vehicle drove on a mine 9 km from the city of Boni.

Northern Mali is a stronghold for militant groups active in the area since 2012.

The June 2015 peace agreement is yet to be applied by protagonists to the conflict in the area.