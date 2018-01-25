International › APA

Mali mine blast: Death toll jumps to 26

Published on 25.01.2018 à 23h21 by APA News

The death toll from Thursday’s landmine explosion between the cities of Mondoro and Boni, in Mali’s central region of Mopti has doubled from 13 to 26, a statement by the government said.The statement said many more have been wounded.

Malians who were hitchhiking on a vehicle from neighbouring Burkina Faso were among those caught by the blast.

Sources say they were traveling with Burkinabes to a weekly fair when their vehicle drove on a mine 9 km from the city of Boni.


Northern Mali is a stronghold for militant groups active in the area since 2012.

The June 2015 peace agreement is yet to be applied by protagonists to the conflict in the area.

