Mali neutralises 15 terrorists-Army

The Malian army has put 15 suspected terrorists out of action in the centre of the country, the Army said in a statement on Monday.“On April 7, 2019, during Operation Tièsaba/Bourgou 1, the Malian armed forces neutralised fifteen terrorists,” the statement said, adding that the soldiers also recovered fourteen motorcycles, weapons, explosive material, ammunition and took prisoners.

The statement does not give any further details on this operation, which took place in central Mali, where the army is often under severe pressure. On March 23, 160 Fulani civilians were killed in an attack on the village of Ogassagou.