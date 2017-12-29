Mali Premier Minister, government resigns

The Prime Minister of Mali, Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga, on Friday hand over the resignation of his government, a statement from the permanent secretariat of the Presidency in Bamako announced.“By the letter dated December 29, 2017 Prime Minister Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga handed in his resignation, as well as that of the members of his government, in accordance with Article 38 of the Constitution.”

“In return, the President of the Republic accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister and that of the government,” the statement added.

Mali’s Presidency gave no explanation as to the reasons for the resignation of the head of the government, but indicated that another Prime Minister “would be appointed soon and a new government formed.”

“The Prime Minister has assured the President of the Republic of his readiness to serve Mali. The Head of State warmly thanked the outgoing Prime Minister for his loyalty and high sense of duty, at a time when the country was facing various challenges,” the statement went on.

Prime Minister Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga was appointed on April 10, 2017.