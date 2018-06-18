International › AFP

Happening now

Mali president hails ‘Spiderman’ heroics

Published on 18.06.2018 at 21h54 by AFP

Mamoudou Gassama, the Malian migrant “Spiderman” who saved a child hanging off a balcony by scaling a Paris apartment block with his bare hands, was hailed Monday by Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

“At a moment when… only one person could make the decision, it was you who made it. Of that, we are very proud,” Keita told Gassama, who was accompanied by his father.

“We had a good talk. He congratulated me on what I had done,” Gassama said.

French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Gassama, who was in France illegally, with French residency — a first step to getting citizenship — and feted his extraordinary feat.

Tags :

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top