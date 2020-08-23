Mali suspends livestock exports to ECOWAS countries

Mali’s president of the livestock and meat sector, Honorable Aboubacar Ba, in a decision sent to APA on Sunday, announced the suspension of the export of Malian livestock to the countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in retaliation for the latter’s embargo on Mali.“To all the leaders of the regional unions of the livestock and meat sector in Mali, the president of the sector, the Honorable Aboubacar Ba, urges you to take all measures to prevent any loading, any conveyance of cattle to the countries of ECOWAS,” the decision says.

Mr. Ba went on to indicate that those in charge of the Fassou, Kayes, Kati, Fana, Nara, Niamana, Bougouni, Niena, Koury, Zegoua, Koutiala, Boussin, Yolo, Fatine, Niono, Segou, Konombougou, Kona , Fatoma, Djenne and Sofara cattle markets will take all steps to prevent all livestock traders in ECOWAS member countries, from coming to their market to buy animals.

“The technical services of the ministries of livestock and trade are also asked not to issue any cattle export certificate, until the embargo on our country is lifted,” the decision concluded.

Last Thursday, ECOWAS heads of state and government, at an extraordinary summit by videoconference, demanded the reinstatement of ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK).

Mahamadou Issoufou, the president of Niger and current ECOWAS president was quoted at the end of the conclave as saying: “We decide to close all land and air borders, as well as to stop economic, commercial and financial flows and transactions between ECOWAS member countries and Mali, with the exception of basic foodstuffs, electricity and fuel and ask all partners to do the same.”