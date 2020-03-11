Mali talks with jihadists should involve fighters – expert

Talks to end the conflict in northern Mali require the involvement of fighters whose ambitions have not always matched those of jihadist leaders, says Ibrahim Maiga, a researcher at the Bamako-based Institute for Security Studies (ISS).By Ibrahima Dione

“We have segmented groups whose leaders’ interests do not necessarily coincide with those of the intermediate level, even less of the combat base,” Mr. Maïga, a specialist in peace and security issues in the Sahel explains.

To be convinced, the expert notes that in “the jihadist movements, certain members evoke reasons of revenge, protection of themselves, their family, their community or their cattle. Sometimes it is for the betterment of their economic condition.”

Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s call for dialogue found a favorable response from Iyad Ag-Ghali, the head of the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM).

But the latter, in a letter made public on Sunday March 8 and then certified the next day by the American Center for Monitoring Jihadist Sites (SITE), asked for the withdrawal of troops, including France’s Operation Barkhane troops and also the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission for Stabilization in Mali (Minusma).

“The press release is more political than religious. There is further evidence that Iyad Ag-Ghali is also a shrewd political leader. The main part of his speech revolves around the presence in Mali of foreign forces and the demonstrations that took place to demand their departure. He wants to continue to play a leading role, whether in the context of negotiations or not,” says Ibrahim Maiga, who holds a Masters degree in International and Transnational Law from the University of Laval (Canada).

The researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) goes on to argue that for the moment, “the Malian authorities do not wish a withdrawal of foreign forces. Bamako rather wants an improvement in their effectiveness or even a revision of their mandate” because the hasty departure of elements of Barkhane and the UN Mission “could be harmful” to the state, which is struggling to impose its authority in certain parts of the country.

Feeling that the claims of this figure of jihadism in the Sahel “are not new,” he sees a trap that the Malian government must imperatively avoid.

“Dialogue, as it is broadly presented today, is often seen as a process of discussion between jihadist leaders and state officials,” he adds.

Ibrahim Maiga argues the case for negotiations to be broader.

“Dialogue must be more democratic and more decentralized” he suggests.