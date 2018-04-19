Malian ambassador to Algeria recalled for consultation

Mali has recalled its ambassador to Algiers and its consul in the Algerian region of Tamanrasset for consultation over the situation of Malians living in the North African country, a senior government official told APA on Thursday.“It is a very regrettable fact that from January to March 3, 2018, we received a total of 1,441 Malians expelled from Algeria. It’s a lot. And many of them are actually revealing very difficult conditions. The treatments inflicted on them are not entirely acceptable,” the Minister of Malians Abroad and African Integration, Abdrahamane Sylla said.

He added: “We had a meeting at the Foreign Ministry level on this issue. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has urgently convened our ambassador in Algiers and our general consul in Tamanrasset for consultation on this issue. I think that after this consultation, Mali will surely take other measures or other appropriate decisions to deal with this situation”.