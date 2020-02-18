Malian army confirms arrest of three suspected terrorist kingpins

Malian armed forces on Tuesday announced in a statement that they have arrested “three terrorist leaders” and neutralized many others during an offensive in Somadougou, in the region of Mopti in the center of the country.Faced with the numerous attacks over the past two months, the Malian army has decided to change its strategy on the ground. Very early on Tuesday, it announced that it had led an offensive in Somadougou in the centre of the country which allowed “three terrorist leaders to be arrested” without further details on their identity, according to a statement.

In the same document, the Armed Forces announced the “death of several terrorists” and the “destruction of weapons.”

Army helicopters are continuing air strikes around the area, the statement said.