Malian army destroy terrorist base

The Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) announced on Thursday that it had destroyed a terrorist base in the centre of the country.“On 5 December 2019, around 13:30, the FAMA destroyed a terrorist base between Wô and Mandoli in the Mopti region,” the Malian army general staff said in a statement.

“Two armed terrorist groups (were) neutralized, three terrorists taken prisoner and about twenty motorcycles burned,” the text added.

This military operation seemingly comes in response to a mine blast that killed two and injured seven among the Malian troops, on 2 December in Diougani in the region of Mopti where the army are still experiencing deadly ambushes and improvised explosive devices.