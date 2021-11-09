Malian government reacts to ECOWAS sanctions

Mali’s transitional authorities “regret” the recent decisions of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).Clearly, there will be no general elections in Mali on February 27, 2022. The transitional government believes that the conditions have not yet been met, an excuse that does not hold water for the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The West African leaders pronounced last Sunday in Accra, Ghana, the travel ban and the freezing of financial assets of the transitional authorities of Mali on the occasion of the 3rd extraordinary session on this country and on neighboring Guinea as well. These sanctions also apply to their families.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Bamako “takes note” but considers that these new measures by ECOWAS “do not sufficiently take into account the deep aspirations of the Malian people and the efforts made on a daily basis to meet the multifaceted challenges facing the country, notably lasting stability.

However, the transitional authorities reiterated their readiness to “continue the discussions with ECOWAS in order to allow free and credible elections to be held as soon as possible and under the best possible conditions.