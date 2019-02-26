Malian leader reaches out to election rival

Mali’s presidential contender Soumaila Cisse is due to meet later on Tuesday at the Koulouba Palace President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK), sources close to the opposition told APA.It will be the first time that the two men are meeting after the presidential election last August which President Ibrahima Boubacar Keita won.

Soumaila Cissé has been challenging the outcome of the poll.

Under the leadership of Mr. Cisse, the opposition held several demonstrations to “denounce the results and call for the recognition of his victory.”

On 16 February, President Keita announced that he called Soumaila Cisse on the phone before pledging he would meet him “in the next few days”.

To many observers these expected talks are an attempt to improve the political climate in Mali which has been somewhat tense for several months.