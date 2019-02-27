Malian leader to meet opposition supremo again

Mali’s main opposition leader Soumaila Cissé said he was satisfied with his first meeting with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and had scheduled further talks with him next week.Tuesday’s meeting was the first between the opposition leader and the head of state since last August’s presidential elections, the outcome of which Cisse had challenged.

Emerging from Tuesday’s talks, Cisse stressed that in view of the “frank discussion” that took place, a second meeting with President Keita has been scheduled for next week.

“The important thing to remember is that the discussion was frank. We have addressed all the issues in no uncertain terms: security crisis, economic crisis, political reforms. I honestly think we spoke to each other in truth,” Mr. Cissé, told the press at his home in Bamako on Tuesday evening.

He said the meeting, which lasted about two hours, took place in a warm, convivial atmosphere.

While describing Tuesday’s meeting as “the beginning of something significant” the opposition leader stressed that next week’s talks should confirm or refute expectations by Malians to be at ease with the political situation in their country.

The purpose of these private meetings is “to try together in full responsibility to see how we can work together to bring our country out of the difficulties it is facing,” Cisse who still contests Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s election victory said.

He is still rejecting the outcome of the polls and has not hesitated to lead demonstrations in protest at the outcome.

Until Tuesday’s meeting, the two politicians had frosty relations.