Malian Prime Minister Soumailou Boubeye Maiga has resigned over a no-confidence motion filed in the country’s parliament.The embattled PM submitted a letter to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to that effect, according to a statement by the Malian presidency released on Thursday evening.

Maiga, who had been in office for 16 months, stepped down a few hours before the National Assembly was to look into a motion of defiance against the government submitted by MPs.