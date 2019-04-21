Malian soldiers killed in Sunday raid

A dozen Malian soldiers have been killed in an attack in the western locality of Guire on Sunday in Guire, local media reported.The Malian army has confirmed the attack but gave no further details.

“The Malian armed forces were attacked today Sunday, April 21, 2019 around 5 am in Guire, in the Nara sector. Reinforcements were dispatched there. The evaluations are in progress”, the army said in a statement.

On Saturday, an antipersonnel landmine exploded in central Mali, killing one and injuring four UN peacekeepers