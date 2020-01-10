Mali’s Education minister Temore Tioulenta dies

Published on 10.01.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Mali’s National Education minister, Temore Tioulenta has died in Bamako on Friday, according to a Twitter announcement by government spokesman, Yaya Sangare.By Mohamed Dagnoko

Tioulenta, 65 was an influential member of the ruling ADEMA PASJ party and has served as Education minister in the government of Prime Minister Boubou Cisse since May 5, 2019.

He had been indisposed for government business for several days, due to a heart attack.

Malians regarded him as an exceptional higher education teacher.

In 1991, he earned a PhD in Language Sciences from Paris’ School of Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences.

In a statement, the Malian government offered their condolences to the family and relatives of the late official.