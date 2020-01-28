Mali’s ex-junta leader granted temporary release

A court in Mali has agreed to temporarily release Amadou Haya Sanogo who was accused of ordering the extrajudicial killing of 21 Red Berets in 2013.By Mohamed Dagnoko

The Indictment Chamber of the Bamako Court of Appeal, which deliberated over the case on Tuesday morning, acceded to the request of lawyers of General Sanogo and his co-conspirators by ordering for their provisional release.

Detained for more than two years, Amadou Haya Sanogo and co are charged with the murder of 21 Red Berets, whose bodies were found in a mass grave in Diago not far from the base of the junta he had led.

The Malian judiciary attempted to try the case but to no avail.