Mali’s ex PM Maiga detained

Published on 26.08.2021 at 23h21 by APA News

Soumeylou Boubeye Maïga, a former Prime Minister in Mali was on Thursday jailed by the indictment division of the Supreme Court over a case about the purchase of a presidential plane during the presidency of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.Maïga was placed under a detention order by the indictment chamber of the Supreme Court following an audit commissioned by the government. 

According to the audit report, there was “budgetary indiscipline in the acquisition of the aircraft.” 

Officially, the aircraft cost 30 million euros, but not all the rules of disbursement were respected, according to the report.

The other case that landed the former prime minister in trouble was the purchase of military equipment. 

However, the case was dismissed by the courts. 

But people are still being heard on this case by the Supreme Court, according to its prosecutor quoted by some media.

 The revisiting of the cases has raised questions. 

Some observers see it as a desire by the military junta to sideline some important personalities of previous regimes six months before the presidential election scheduled for 27 February 2022. 

 

