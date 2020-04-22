Mali’s ex-PM Mara tests positive for Covid-19

Published on 22.04.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Former Prime Minister, Moussa Mara is among 35 new cases of coronavirus detected in Mali on Wednesday.By Mohamed Dagnoko

Mr. Moussa Mara himself announced in a short video posted on his Facebook page that he has contracted the virus.

“Yesterday Tuesday, April 21, I had a coronavirus test and today the results have returned positive, which means I have covid-19,” he said in the one minute 49 seconds video.

Regarded as a healthy carrier who shows no symptoms, he is nevertheless observing the regulations decreed by the health authorities.

Reputed to be healthy, the man who has just been elected deputy in Commune IV of the district of Bamako, calls on the population to observe social distancing to avoid the spread of the disease.

His case comes 24 hours after MP Belco Bah died of coronavirus.