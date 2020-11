Published on 10.11.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Mali’s former president Amadou Toumani Toure (ATT) has died in Turkey on Tuesday morning, local reports in Bamako have confirmed.ATT was evacuated to Turkey last Saturday for medical treatment, according to the reports.

General ATT, 72, was overthrown in a coup in 2012, forcing him into exile in the Senegalese capital Dakar.

He returned to Bamako in 2019.