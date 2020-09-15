Mali’s former president Moussa Traoré dies at 84

The former President of Mali, Moussa Traoré, died on Tuesday September 15, at the age of 84.The death of the author of the first coup d’état in the history of Mali in 1968 comes at a time when the country is seeking a way out of a socio-political crisis that led to the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) on 18 August.

The head of the ruling military junta, Colonel Assimi Goïta, visited Accra (Ghana) on Tuesday to discuss the political transition with the heads of state of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The regional organization’s ultimatum for the appointment of two civilians as President and Prime Minister of the transition expires today.

Born on September 25, 1936, General Moussa Traoré had deposed Modibo Keïta, the father of Mali’s independence. He in turn lost power in 1991 following a military coup. Disgraced Traoré was then sentenced to death and owes his salvation to President Alpha Oumar Konaré who pardoned him in 2002.