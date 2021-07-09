Mali’s new electoral body sows discord

The creation of a single electoral body in charge of organising future elections is causing discord within the Malian political class and civil society.It is a cold shower for the opposition and civil society. Indeed, during a meeting yesterday at his office, Prime Minister Choguel Maiga, gave his preference for the establishment of a single electoral body to organise future elections.

This announcement does not delight the entire political class, some of whom are skeptical that this body will lead a busy electoral calendar. For the project’s critics, this measure clearly does the business of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), which could remain in power for a long time in view of the deadline for completing the transition. For others, there is a risk that the junta will retain a certain control over this body which should organise and supervise the next consultations.

Faced with these differences, the Prime Minister appointed on 7 June has to find the right formula with the political class. Even if he has given his preference for the establishment of a single body, Choguel Maïga is not closed to dialogue and to the idea of finding a consensus that would suit all parties.

After the overthrow Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta regime in August 2020, Colonel Assimi Goïta at the head of the junta, is charged according to the recommendations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to lead a transition of 18 months, which should lead to the return of constitutional order with the holding of the presidential election in February 2022.