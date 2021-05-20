Mali’s PM ends consultations over new govt

Malian prime minister Moctar Ouane has been locked in talks with the country’s stakeholders over the formation of a new government.On Friday 14 May, a team led by PM Ouane since 5 October 2020 was dissolved in a bid to make way for a “government of openness and mission” according to the wishes of transitional president, Bah N’Daw.

To this end, the Prime Minister “completed on Wednesday evening the direct talks with the political class and the forces of the nation started the day before.”

He said the objective is to integrate into the new government team the best profiles “to meet the multiple challenges facing (Mali.”

In exchanges with the country’s leading figures, Mr Ouane welcomed “their willingness to stand by the transitional government.”

Immediately after his reappointment, the PM stressed that “the challenges ahead will be taken up by a team that will have as levers patriotic commitment, competence and a sense of national duty done.”

Ouane called on his compatriots “to work for a successful transition for the benefit of the common patrimony, Mali.”

Sensitive to the trust placed in him by Bah N’Daw, the Prime Minister received political parties, the 5 June Movement – Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), the National Council of Civil Society, the High Council of Malians Abroad, representatives of employers, workers, consular chambers, religious leaders, the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) and the Platform of Movements of 14 June 2014 in Algiers.