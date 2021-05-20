International › APA

Happening now

Mali’s PM ends consultations over new govt

Published on 20.05.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Malian prime minister Moctar Ouane has been locked in talks with the country’s stakeholders over the formation of a new government.On Friday 14 May, a team led by PM Ouane since 5 October 2020 was dissolved in a bid to make way for a “government of openness and mission” according to the wishes of transitional president, Bah N’Daw.

 To this end, the Prime Minister “completed on Wednesday evening the direct talks with the political class and the forces of the nation started the day before.” 

He said the objective is to integrate into the new government team the best profiles “to meet the multiple challenges facing (Mali.”

 In exchanges with the country’s leading figures, Mr Ouane welcomed “their willingness to stand by the transitional government.” 

Immediately after his reappointment, the PM stressed that “the challenges ahead will be taken up by a team that will have as levers patriotic commitment, competence and a sense of national duty done.”

Ouane called on his compatriots “to work for a successful transition for the benefit of the common patrimony, Mali.” 

Sensitive to the trust placed in him by Bah N’Daw, the Prime Minister received political parties, the 5 June Movement – Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), the National Council of Civil Society, the High Council of Malians Abroad, representatives of employers, workers, consular chambers, religious leaders, the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) and the Platform of Movements of 14 June 2014 in Algiers.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top