International › APA

Happening now

Mali’s transitional President, PM released

Published on 27.05.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

The President and the Prime Minister of the transition in Mali were released on Wednesday night, a military official has confirmed.The release of Bah Ndaw and Moctar Ouane has also been confirmed by their families. “The Prime Minister and the President of the transition were released this night around 1:30 am (local and GMT). We kept our promise,” said a military official on condition of anonymity.

The two leaders were arrested on Monday, May 24 after the publication of the composition of the new government, by armed officers sent by the Vice-President of the transition, Colonel Assimi Goita.

Under the influence of the military, Bah Ndaw and Moctar Ouane subsequently resigned as interim President and Prime Minister, in circumstances not yet specified.

The junta accuses the two leaders of having “overstepped” their prerogatives during the formation of the new government by appointing generals to key positions in Defense and Security, without the approval of the transitional Vice-President.

According to the Transition Charter, these prerogatives fall exclusively under the domain of the Vice-President of the transition, Assimi Goita.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top