Mali’s transitional President, PM released

The President and the Prime Minister of the transition in Mali were released on Wednesday night, a military official has confirmed.The release of Bah Ndaw and Moctar Ouane has also been confirmed by their families. “The Prime Minister and the President of the transition were released this night around 1:30 am (local and GMT). We kept our promise,” said a military official on condition of anonymity.

The two leaders were arrested on Monday, May 24 after the publication of the composition of the new government, by armed officers sent by the Vice-President of the transition, Colonel Assimi Goita.

Under the influence of the military, Bah Ndaw and Moctar Ouane subsequently resigned as interim President and Prime Minister, in circumstances not yet specified.

The junta accuses the two leaders of having “overstepped” their prerogatives during the formation of the new government by appointing generals to key positions in Defense and Security, without the approval of the transitional Vice-President.

According to the Transition Charter, these prerogatives fall exclusively under the domain of the Vice-President of the transition, Assimi Goita.