Mamfe Bishop distributes aid to internally displaced persons

The Bishop of the Mamfe His Lorship Andrew Nkea has distributed goods to internally displaced persons around his diocese as a result of the Anglophone crisis.

On Thursday April 19, the Bishop launched the distribution of items donated by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Cameroon.

He started in Ntenako village in the Eyumojock sub-division as the relief assistance is expected to extend to other villages in the sub division as well as Nguti Sub division, Kupe Manenguba and Lebialem Divisions where villagers have been fleeing the conflicts in those areas.

This is one of the missions the Bishop has taken to bring relief to those affected by the conflict after spending New Year’s Day with the Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria.

According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, over 20.000 Cameroonians have officially crossed into Nigeria as a result of the conflict between Cameroonian security forces and separatist fighters.