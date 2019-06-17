Man jailed in London for inciting violence in Cameroon

A man has been handed a two-year jail term by a court in London for posting messages on his social media accounts calling for violence in Cameroon.

Ganye Kwah-Driscole, a Swedish national of Cameroonian origin residing in London was sentenced on June 13 after he pleaded guilty to five counts of encouraging terrorism.

On May 3, 2018 Police Counter Terrorism Command officers trawling the internet found a concerning tweet about “a big explosion” at an embassy and launched an investigation.

The officers then trawled through thousands of Facebook and Twitter posts, before further identifying four messages that constituted terrorism offences – all relating to attacking embassies in Cameroon, or calling for violence against the Cameroon government and proceeded to arrest Ganye Kwah on June 26, 2018.

“Kwah-Driscole’s messages were incendiary and had the potential to motivate people thousands of miles away to violence. It was important that we stopped Kwah-Driscole from publishing any more messages like this,”a UK Counter terrorism commander said.

In January this year, Cameroonian embassies in France, Belgium and Germany were attacked by some Cameroonian protesters but the incident has not been linked to Ganye Kwah-Driscole.