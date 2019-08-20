Manchester City brings trophy to Lagos as part of global Trophy Tour

English Premiership Champions, Manchester City is bringing its silverware to Lagos, Nigeria to celebrate with fans as part of their global trophy tour, presented by Etihad Airways on 31 August.The event is supported by regional partners Marathonbet and Star Beer and the Trophy Tour is a part of a global club celebration after making football history by becoming the first English football club to lift six trophies across both its men’s and women’s teams in the same season.

Club legend, Micah Richards, who played centre-back for Manchester City from 2005 – 2014, making 246 appearances, will accompany the trophies in Lagos for a series of exciting fan activities.

According to local media reports, on Saturday 31 August, City will also be hosting a CityLive! match day viewing party and welcoming hundreds of fans as their eagerly watch the team take on Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

The reports added that one of the highlights of the Trophy Tour is an immersive fan experience that is modelled to look like the home dressing room at the Etihad Stadium, giving fans, who would never get to visit Manchester the chance to experience the excitement of a City matchday as well as the opportunity to take photos with the six trophies, fans will be able to create their very own walk out video to experience what it’s like to be a Manchester City player.

City Legend Richards, shared his excitement on bringing the trophies to Nigeria: “Nigeria is known as a very vibrant football country so Lagos was the perfect location for the Trophy Tour.

“The intensity and passion of the City fans in Nigeria always blows me away so I can’t wait to meet them and hear about their favourite City moments from over the years.”

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing Officer at City Football Group, commented: “We’re excited to have the men’s and women’s trophies on tour at the same time. This is a football first and we can’t wait to celebrate our historic success with fans in the Nigeria. The tour will bring an authentic City experience to Lagos, allowing those fans who would never get to travel to Manchester the chance to experience the club they love closer than ever and right in their hometowns.”

The tour is visiting a number of destinations worldwide, including Thailand, China and India. Fans can keep up to date at www.mancity.com/trophytour and via the Club’s Cityzens platform.