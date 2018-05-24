Why has Mancho Bibixy not been sentenced yet?

It has been over a month since the coffin revolution leader was found guilty of some charges brought before him by the military court but a sentence is yet to be passed.

As he returns to court today wlongside six other Anglophone detainees, it is expected a sentence will finally be passed after the case was adjounred the last time out at the request of his lawyers.

They lawyers had advanced three reasons for their move: their lead counsel Ben Muna was absent, they were only notified of the charges held against Bibixy a day before the session and the had yet to receive the written submission of the Civil Party.

Going by the presideing judge Col. Abega Mbezoa, the case might be gradually seeing its end today as she promised to move on even if the defense lawyers were not ready.

As a reminder, Mancho Bibixy was found guilty of Acts of terrorism, Secession, hostility to the fatherland, spreading false information, revolution, insurrection, simple rebellion, contempt to civil servants.

Six other anglophones standing trial alongside him were also found guilty on various counts and are all awaiting their various sentences.