Mancho Bibixy’s sentencing adjourned to May 24

The Yaounde military court postponed the sentencing to May 24 at the request of the defense counsel who advanced a number of reasons for their demand.

According to Barrister Honoratus Ndi Shey of the defense counsel, they requested for an adjournment for three reasons; firstly the lead counsel of the defense Barrister Benard Muna was sick and absent so the defense could not go on pleading for a lighter sentence in his absence. Secondly, Most of the lawyers of the defense counsel were only notified of the charges retained against Mancho Bibixy and six others at short notice for them to prepare their case file. Finally, the defense counsel insist they must get a copy of the final submission of the civil party which they bhave refused to give them.

However, the civil party took the floor to rubbish these arguments as they insist the defense must plead on the day for the court to move forward.

“We are all thirsty for justice, and this court badly needs it. Even the detainees need justice so we need to move ahead,” Barrister Achu Julius tells the court.

His arguments are pressed further by Barrister Mangoua Andre Duclaire who challenged the defense to go ahead and plead for a lighter sentence and stop playing with the court’s time. He also reiterated the fact that the civil party will not submit submit its final conclusion to the defense as they had said in the presious session. If the defense counsel badly needs it, then they can get to the court registrars and pay for a copy, he insisted.

They spoke in line with the prosecuting magistrate Engono Thadée magistrate prayed the court to shove calls for an adjournment because the detainees have already been found guilty and whatever be the case they will still be sentenced.

However the last word was reserved to the President of the court Col. Abega Mbezoa epse Eko Eko who adjourned the case to May 24 but insisted it was the last time she was doing so and prayed the defense counsel to plead on that the or the court will move forward.