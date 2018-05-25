Mancho Bibixy slammed 15 year jail sentence

The coffin revolution activist was on Friday slammed a fifteen-year jail term by the Yaounde military court after he was found guilty of acts of terrorism, secession amongst other charges.

The military court also handed out jail sentences to six other anglophones in the box ranging from eleven years to fifteen years and a collective fine of 268 million francs CFA; 64 million as damages requested by the civil party and 204 million as damages requested by the State.

They have ten days to file an apopeal from the day of the judgement, the presiding magistrate Col. Abega Mbezoa said as as she passed out the judgements.

Like Mancho Bibixy, Tsi Conrad was slammed a fifteen-year jail term, Tamngwa Malvin Tamngwa, Tha Emile Agwe, and Aselecha Martin were handed a thirteen-year jail term each.

Journalist Thomas Awah Junior was slammed an eleven-year jail term while Guingah Valentine got the least of terms as he got ten years.

They will each have to pay the sum of Four million Five Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Francs CFA as fines or spend additional two years in jail, the presiding magistrate read out.

Lawyer for the defense, Claude Assira described the sentence as excessive and said they will appeal with immediate effect.

In a short session scheduled to start at 4.00pm but only kicked off at 20.15pm local time under tense circumstances when the dispossessed all present of their phones before proceedings could start.

It is only after this that the magistrate read out the charges retained against the accused before passing out the sentences.

Sentences that received by Mancho Bibixy and co in light mood as they sang their way back into the van which took them to their prison cells.