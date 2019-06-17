Mandela’s daughter in storm over ‘apartheid apologists’ tweets

South African ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, has whipped up a storm in her country over “personal tweets” she published over the weekend on her Twitter account.In her tweets, the diplomats described white South Africans as “cowards”, saying these generational descendants of Europeans have been in the country “uninvited” since 1652 — the year Dutch settlers landed in Cape Town and never left the country as they introduced apartheid to victimise Africans.

It is this long and bitter history that has left Nelson Mandela’s second daughter with the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, with such lingering bitterness in spite of her father’s message of forging a “rainbow” nation of a South Africa that “belongs to all who live in it.”

But with her father gone for six years now, Zindzi would have none of it as she fired off in her tweet last Friday: “Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs.”

She added: “They (whites) are cowards. You know those uninvited visitors who don’t want to leave” the country to return to Europe.

While some South Africans have concurred with the tweets, others have expressed shock to read such messages from their own ambassador based in Europe.

AfriForum, a non-government organisation which defends mainly downtrodden white South Africans, was not pleased with Zindzi Mandela’s tweets, and issued a statement on Sunday to let her know about it as the NGO called on government to fire her.

Zindzi Mandela’s tweets “displayed a rancorous attitude” towards white South Africans, and that they add to the “division of local communities” and are unconstitutional, AfriForum deputy chief executive Alana Bailey said.