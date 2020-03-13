Mandela’s nephew arrested for vandalism, assault over royal dispute

A nephew of Nelson Mandela, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, has been arrested for allegedly trashing the Thembu palace following a royal dispute on Friday, South African police have said.South African Police Service Spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana confirmed the arrest, saying Dalindyebo, who is king of the Thembu kingdom, is being charged with malicious damage to property and assault.

He is accused of breaking into the Thembu royal palace in search of his son, the regent, who was appointed the acting monarch while he was in prison.

According to witnesses, Dalindyebo has not been happy that the royal family has not reinstated him to his kingship following his release from prison.

Dalindyebo, released from serving a long prison sentence only last December, would remain in police custody until he appears in court, Kinana said.

The offences were committed while the king was still serving parole after qualifying for a remission of his 12-year sentence which President Cyril Ramaphosa approved after he served four years.

He had been convicted in 2013 for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, culpable homicide, and defeating the ends of justice.

In addition, the king had been convicted for carrying out arson attacks after he set fire to homesteads of three of his subjects after accusing them of breaching tribal rules.

Following several failed appeals for his 2013 conviction, the king started serving his 12-year sentence in 2015.