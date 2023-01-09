Manhunt continues for Gambia ‘coup fugitive’

International › APA

Published on 09.01.2023 at 12h21 by APA News

Officials in The Gambia say a manhunt is continuing for a so-called fugitive linked to last month’s alleged foiled coup who is still on the run, APA can report on monday.The government declared Warrant Officer Class Two, Lamin Jadama, a treasonous fugitive who may have fled the country’s jurisdiction after eluding capture in the wake of the botched attempt to remove President Adama Barrow from power. 

According to a statement by government spokesman Ebrima Sankareh, Jadama, was among a clutch of soldiers and civilians who had plotted to overthrow a democratically elected government, an act which constitutes a treasonable offense before Gambian law.

Mugshots of the suspect have been widely circulated since he apparently disappeared.

He was among eight suspects charged and arraigned before a court on Friday, 6th January 2023, over two counts of treason and conspiracy to commit felony.

Eight of the accused, all soldiers have denied being part of a coup plot.

