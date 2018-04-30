Maputo and Seoul ink drivers’ license MoU

Mozambique and South Korea have agreed to mutually recognize and exchange driving licenses in both countries, APA can report on Monday.To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding was formalized in the Mozambican capital Maputo on Monday and aims to allow the citizens of both countries to enjoy the advantages of driving in their homelands.

The MoU recognizes that the initiative could open space for the circulation of false driving licenses associated with the process of exchanging driving licenses for Korean citizens under this agreement.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Transport and Communications, Carlos Mesquita, and Hee Yookang, the ambassador of South Korea to Mozambique.

Speaking during the event, Mesquita explained that the agreement will also eliminate the complex bureaucracy to which the citizens of both countries were subject.

“Prior to the signing of the agreement, citizens of Mozambique and South Korea, even with a residence permit in the host country, were prevented from driving and subjected to further driving tests, in addition to a set of procedures previous and exhausting candidates had to meet, ” he said.

Hee-Yookang, the South Korea ambassador said Mozambique is the first country in Africa to sign such a deal.

“This agreement will make it easier for citizens of both countries to travel to these countries. I hope there will be more investment, collaboration and more cooperation between South Korea and Mozambique, “he said.