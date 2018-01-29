Maputo Port records 40 percent increase in cargo volume in 2017

The volume of cargo handled at the Port of Maputo increased 22 percent in 2017, reaching 18.2 million tonnes compared to 14.9 million in 2016, APA can report on Monday.The Executive Director of Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), Osório Lucas, said IN A media statement that the MPDC results were influenced by the dredging of the access channel to the Port of Maputo, completed in January 2017.

MPDC, whose owners are South African logistics firm Grindrod and giant Dubai-based port operator DP World, said it had plans to invest $750 million to boost handling capacity to an annual 48 million tonnes a year by 2033.

Prior to dredging, with the channel at -11 meters reduced, the maximum draft of the vessels at Maputo and Matola averaged 12.20 meters and the maximum average loading on vessels varied between 50,000 and 55,000 tonnes .

“Dredging has led to a 40 percent increase in cargo capacity in Maputo and a 55 percent increase in cargo capacity at Matola,” said Lucas in the media release, adding that the maximum loading figure to date has been 96,400 tonnes magnetite by a ship MV AMANI “.

According to Lucas, in addition, in 2016 Maputo port received 955 ships and 896 in 2017, that is, 59 ships less but more than 3.3 million tonnes of cargo.

In July 2017, the Matola Coal Terminal (TCM) inaugurated the rehabilitation of the quay, which included deepening to -15.4 meters (at hydrographic zero) along the quay.

TCM has thus become the first quay to capitalize on the benefits of dredging, with operations being possible with vessels up to 275 meters long, 14.5 meters draft in the dead tides and 15.5 meters in the tides alive South Africa’s Transnet rail transport to the terminal showed an improvement in 2017 which, together with the rehabilitation of the quay, made the terminal reach a record volume of 5.3 million tonnes.

The works included the expansion for two railroad diversions with 375 meters each and the second phase of expansion contemplates the increase to 450 thousand Teus, depending on the market demand.

Lucas noted that the port of Maputo is also now preparing to receive ships with even greater draft with the rehabilitation of quays 6, 7, 8 and 9 (which makes 1058 linear meters of quay) that will start in the second quarter 2018.



“This is a major project and marks the last major steps defined by the Director Plan for the Port of Maputo. The rehabilitation will not only create piers with bottoms of up to -15 meters, but will improve the occupation rate of the piers by creating a larger berth, ” said Lucas.Rail freight volumes have also grown in recent years as a result of a joint strategy between the port and the CFM.According to the statement, the rail volume of the main cargo handled by the port of Maputo, ferro-chrome and chromium,increased by almost 100 percent (from 411,000 tonnes in 2016 to almost 1 million in 2017).“Together with CFM, we continue to work to improve efficiencies and promote a better balance between rail and road freight. We believe that the various initiatives undertaken in 2017 will have a direct impact on the growth of rail volumes this year, ” added the Executive, Director.With regard to the reception of cruises, whose season lasts from November to April, the port has already begun construction of a terminal dedicated to passengers, scheduled to be completed in March 2018.The cruise terminal that will allow passengers to receive the passengers with greater dignity, besides providing a space for culture and crafts, is part of an integrated project of transforming a, warehouse into a mess hall and a zone of other services for the employees of the port.Dredging and ongoing projects will allow the port to respond to the growing demand for the regional market and achieve significantly larger volumes per year, aiming to handle 30 million tonnes by the end of the concession.