Maputo to host int. conference on mines, energy and natural gas

A two-day international Mozambique Conference on Mines, Energy and Natural Gas (MMEC) will begin in the Mozambican capital Maputo on Wednesday, APA can report.

Convened under the slogan: “Developing Mozambique’s Natural Resources for Advanced Industrialization and Value Creation for the Country,” the meeting will be attend by more than 130 companies and 72 speakers from 20 countries.In a media statement seen by APA on Tuesday, the MMEC said 2018 will address the latest developments in the extractive industry in Mozambique, with presentations and discussions on the status of the mining geological potential of Mozambique, LNG markets and their impact on the current project and future gas monetization strategies; point of situation of the power generation potential of Mozambique; potential of renewable energies; as well as issues of energy infrastructure and logistics development.

“Since 2008 MMEC has given visibility to key developments in the extractive industries of Mozambique, becoming a priority participation event for industry members in the country,” says the Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, Ernesto Max Tonela, in the media release.

The conference is organized by AME Trade, an event developer, in partnership with the Mozambique’s National Hydrocarbons Company (ENH) and the Mozambican Geological Association of Mozambique (AGMM).

In the northern regions of Mozambique, Italy’s ENI is spending $8 billion to develop a gas field off the coast of Mozambique while the US Houston-based Anadarko is developing Mozambique’s first onshore LNG plant consisting of two initial LNG trains with a total capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum.

More than $30 billion is expected to be invested in Mozambique’s natural gas sector to build capacity to produce 20 million tonnes per year of LNG, with the first exports due to start in 2021.