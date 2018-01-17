Maputo: Visiting Zimbabwe leader promises free and fair elections

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised that the next harmonized general elections to take place later this year in his country will be in line with the principles and pillars of democracy.Mnangagwa was addressing a media briefing in Maputo on Wednesday after a meeting with his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi, during his first visit to the country since his inauguration on 24 November 2017.

“We will demonstrate our determination and ensure that Zimbabwe’s elections are free, fair and credible, but above all free from disputes, and allow the country to enter the world stage as a qualified democratic state among other countries,” he said after a three-hour meeting with his local host.

The harmonized general elections will be presidential, parliamentary and municipal.

Zimbabwe, according to Mnangagwa, will ensure that harmonized elections are a matter for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), African Union (AU) and all democratic nations subscribing to the principle of mutual respect, but above all ensure that they proceed in a transparent manner for the benefit of legitimacy of the elections in the region.

The Zimbabwean statesman, whose visit to the country is the fourth stopover in the region after South Africa, Angola and Namibia, also said that the “peaceful transition” achieved in his country was consolidated through the demonstrated respect and which continues to be demonstrated to the outgoing President.

Proof of this, according to Mnangagwa, is the adoption of its anniversary date February 21 as a national holiday, a measure aimed at preserving its legacy in the struggle for the country’s liberation, but also its role for the African continent.

February 21st is the birthday of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe who stepped down after military intervention last November.

Before he departed Maputo, Mnangagwa held a meeting with the Zimbabwean community living in Maputo, which was dominated by the presentation of issues that worry their fellow citizens in their day-to-day lives in Mozambique.