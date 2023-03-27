› Health

Marburg virus : 15 Suspected Cases in Cameroon

Published on 27.03.2023 at 08h29 by JDC

Marburg Virus_ Cameroon

A recent report by the Ministry of Public Health on the surveillance of the Marburg virus disease reports that , during from 6 to 19 March, no case was confirmed in Cameroon .

The document indicates however that during this period, 31 alerts of patients were recorded in the Central, East, Littoral, South and South-West regions, 16 of these cases were confirmed as suspects and 15 were sampled. But the document is silent on the results of these samples.

Cameroon has been on alert since the virus was confirmed in neighbouring Equatorial Guinea. Twenty people have already died of the disease in that country. This has led the Cameroonian health authorities to reinforce epidemiological surveillance at the border with Equatorial Guinea.

