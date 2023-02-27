Marburg virus : USA to Assign Specialists to Help Cameroon

The United States wants to help stop the spread of the Marburg virus disease in northern Equatorial Guinea, along the country’s border with Cameroon and Gabon, by sending a team of specialists. This information is given by Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mangue, the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea.

In a tweet dated February 24, he said that Antony Blinken, the head of U.S. diplomacy, made this proposal to Equatorial Guinea’s president, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, during a telephone conversation.

Malabo, which is in a hurry to defeat this pandemic, is not opposed to the idea of using American expertise. At the beginning of the week, the Guinean press reported that the fight against the current pandemic had already been discussed during the audience that Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mangue granted to the American ambassador posted in Equatorial Guinea, David Gilmour.

“During the meeting with the vice-president, we discussed the health scare caused by the Marburg virus in some parts of the country. At the same time, we offered our friendly hand to help Equatorial Guinea in this matter. There are American agencies that have experts and equipment ready to intervene,” said the American ambassador.

It should be noted that Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon are engaged in the elaboration of a common response plan within the framework of the Oceac (Organisation for the Coordination of the Fight against Endemic Diseases in Central Africa).