Marc Vivien Foé’s son risks 30-year jail term

Fifteen years after the tragic death of iconic Cameroon midfielder Marc Vivien Foé, his son risks a thirty-year jail term for assault on a priest in France.

Marc Scot Foé, 22, appeared before a French court in Lyon on Monday alongside his accomplice to answer charges of armed robbery and sequestration against a priest on the 28 November 2015 in Rhone.

Foé and his accomplice admitted to have attacked the priest with a gun which he had bought two days earlier, threatening, hitting and handcuffing the priest as they searched for the safe in the local presbytery.

Their search was however futile as an alarm bell set them running before he was apprehended by a local gendarmerie patrol team after they arrived and discovered the gun he had forgotten on the scene.

Marc Scot Foé, a rather discrete fellow, is said to have confessed to a psychologists that his father’s death has since had a negative impact on him.

“My father’s death has been hard to take and has pushed me to self destruction,” he said.

Marie-Louise Foé, 42, mother of Marc-Scott and the late footballer’s widow testified in court on Monday that she has never seen her son as violent as he has become.

She even decided to send him for studies in England so as to keep him away from bad company in France which had been taking a toll on him.

A psychological expert later testified in court that the young man has been finding it hard to cope from the paternal pressure exerted on him to “succeed his father as Cameroonian tradition” demands as well as pressure from his mother to further his studies.

Marc-Scott Foé is expected to return to court on Wednesday when the court is expected to pass a judgement.