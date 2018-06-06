Marc Vivien Foe’s son sentenced to five years in jail

Found guilty of armed robbery, Marc Scott Foé, son of late Cameroon international Marc Vivien has been slammed a five-year jail term by a court in Lyon, France.

Marc Scott Foé,22, was sentenced on on Wednesday after the court found him guilty of armed robbery and sequestration on Monday.

His accomplice, Sofiane Bardot, 20, was equally slammed a five-year jail term but was acquitted of intentional violence with the use of a weapon.

The two finally got away with lighter sentences despite the prosecutor Vincent Le Pannerer requesting a 12-year jail term for Sofiane Bardot and eight years for Marc Scott Foé.

They likely got a lighter sentence due to the fact that they had been forgiven by Father Luc Biquez, the priest they attacked in November 2015.

“I can only hope that you will find a more coherent and upright path, as far as I am concerned, I do not blame you (for your actions), I hope you can fully become aware of your actions, ” the priest told the two accused in court on Monday.

The two accused admitted in court to have attacked the priest while he was returning to the presbytery but were unaware of his status as they had aim only for the safe in the church.

After hancuffing the priest from behind, they hit him hard with the bottom of a gun which was bought two days earlier by Marc Scott Foé for at least an hour and a half, a gendarmerie report said.

The two had taken to their heels after the sound of a security siren taking along a few coins which they had collected from the parish.

Marc Scott Foé will later admit the violence perpetrated on the priest but Sofiane Bardot denied such charges only admitting to have helped in searching the appartment for the safe.

Lawyers for Marc Scott Foé all through the hearing said the young man was suffering from psychological disorders after the death of his father which he could not take.

In addition, he had been hit with a baseball bat by some attackers after returning from England where he studied which further compounded his psychological troubles.

Since 2015 when he met Sofiane Bardot, who grew up in a suburb in Lyon after he was after he was abandoned by his father, the duo had been involved in several criminal acts, reports say.

The sentence comes just under ten days to the commemoration of the fifteenth anniversary of Marc Scott’s father, Marc Vivien Foé, who died at the Gerland stadium in France on June 26, 2003 while playing for Cameroon against Colombia at the FIFA Confederations Cup.