Maroua plunged into varsity games fever

The University Games has kicked off in Maroua today with calls for unity and solidarity issued by the Governor of the Far North Region Midjiyawa Bakari.

In prelude to the games, the city was transformed with a beautiful carnival on the streets as the population came out in their numbers to accompany the various fan clubs.

For close to two hours, the students marched from the Darma roundabout sounding their trumpets, beating their drums passing through the Kakatare avenue before finishing their march at the esplanade of the Governor’s office.

The Governor of the Far North Region called on the students to make the Games feel as the Africa Cup of Nations even before the event itself next year.

The various disciplines have kicked off this Friday at the University of Maroua campus in Kongola-Djourgouf-Kodeck, a locality situated at the outskirts of the city.

Some of the games will however be played at the Domayo Sports complex as well as around some secondary schools in town.