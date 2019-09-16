Marrakech hosting Afro-Asian federation of insurance, reinsurance conference

The 26th Conference of the Afro-Asian Federation of Insurance and Reinsurance (FAIR-2019) will be held in Marrakech on September 23 -25, 2019, under the theme “The new Economic Barriers in the Afro-Asian Insurance Markets “.The Central Reinsurance Company (SCR), the organizer of FAIR 2019 is preparing this important conference that will bring together more than 900 participants representing insurance and reinsurance companies from Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Held every two years alternately in Africa or in Asia, FAIR conferences bring together all the professionals of the Asia, Africa and Middle East regions.

According to the organizers, this world-class meeting will host experts and high-level speakers with the aim of identifying the appropriate ways and solutions to enable the insurance and reinsurance sector to play its full role, especially by securing people and goods and mobilizing savings for the Africa-Asia region.

The “Afro-Asian Federation of Insurance and Reinsurance” was launched in September 1964 and is a follow-up to the Bandung Declaration in its chapter related to economic cooperation. Its objective includes developing the insurance industry in Afro-Asian countries and promoting cooperation between insurance and reinsurance companies in Africa and Asia, through a regular exchange of information, skills and the development of commercial relations,

FAIR is structured around Pools (branches) with the idea of using the reinsurance pool system for Afro-Asian companies. The Central Reinsurance Company has been the leader of the FAIR Aviation Pool since November 1989.

FAIR now has 245 members from 54 countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.