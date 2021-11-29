Marrakech summit on Omicron variant postponed

The Euro-Mediterranean Summit, planned for the Moroccan city of Marrakech to look into the coronavirus pandemic has been postponed as fears rise over a new variant of the disease known as Omicron.The summit was intended to bring together the European Economic and Social Committee and the Economic, Social and Environmental Council of Morocco (EESC), on the 1st and 2nd of December this year.

In a joint statement, the European Economic and Social Committee and the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (EESC) announced the postponement, without giving a new date when the summit would be held.

“The European ESC and the Moroccan EESC would like to thank all those who showed interest in this meeting for their understanding and look forward to seeing them next year,” the joint statement adds.

This summit was devoted to the theme. “Covid-19: The Role of Civil Society in the Reconstruction and Resilience of the Euro-Mediterranean Region.”