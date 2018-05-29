Marrakech to host 8th Africities Summit in November

The 8th edition of the Africities Summit will take place from November 20 to 24 in Marrakech under the theme “Transition to sustainable cities and territories: what role for local and regional authorities in Africa.”According to Jean-Pierre Elong Mbassi, Secretary General of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLGA Africa), the choice of this year’s theme shows that Africa is well aware that it must not repeat the mistakes of developed and emerging countries. This is what he said at the opening of the regional strategy meeting held in Accra on Monday, May 28, 2018.

For his part, the Mayor of the Ghanaian city of Tema, Felix Nii Anang-La believes that the Africities summit aims to define the appropriate strategies and to share them in order to improve the living conditions of the populations at the local level. It will also contribute to peace, integration and African unity.

The vice-president of the Moroccan Association of Municipal Councils Presidents (AMPCC), Mohamed Yassine Daoudi, pointed out that the regional meeting of West African cities was part of a series of meetings aimed at sensitizing local governments to the importance of participating in the Africities Summit.

The African Summits organized every three years, alternatively, in the different regions of Africa are a world-class event. They constitute a momentous moment in the drive of the decentralization process in Africa, and in the reflection on the place and role of local governments in the governance and development of African countries. Better yet, they are a privileged moment of evaluation of the implementation of policies and cooperation programs in the field of the decentralization.