Marrakech to host Int’l Regulators Conference on Nuclear Security

The 3rd International Regulators Conference on Nuclear Security will take place in Marrakech from October 1 to 4, the Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security (AMSSNuR) announced Monday in Rabat.Speaking at a press conference to introduce this event initiated by AMSSNuR in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Agency’s Director General, Khammar Mrabit said that the ambition is to increase Morocco’s visibility on the international scene.

This,he added is meant to place Morocco among the world leaders and to create a forum for exchange between experts to benefit from their expertise, as well as to expand the collaboration networks of Moroccan experts.

This conference, which is taking place for the first time in Africa and the Arab world, will improve Morocco’s level of nuclear safety and security in order to protect people, the society, and the environment from any malicious act involving nuclear or other radioactive materials, Mrabit stressed.

The event is aimed at sharing experiences and best practices among regulators, technical support organisations and relevant regional and interregional actors to strengthen nuclear security activities at the national, regional and international levels.

During the conference, several themes will be addressed, including the rigorous, sustainable and independent security framework, the security of radioactive sources, risk assessment, security effectiveness assessment, information security and public awareness and communication.

On the agenda of this event, which provides for the participation of more than 300 guests, are three side events related to the promotion of nuclear security through cooperation networks, the interactive activity of the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism and the Moroccan experience in responding to radiological emergencies as part of a security event.