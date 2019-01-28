Masisi bullish about investment spin-offs from WEF

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is optimistic that Botswana’s first-ever participation at the just-ended World Economic Forum in Switzerland will bring investors to the southern African country, APA learned here Monday.In a statement, Masisi said the forum brings together world leaders, political, business, and academic leaders all with a single commitment to the improving the state of the world and attendance is by invitation.

“Botswana was invited for the first time to participate and I must say, it was a very enriching experience, very welcoming, relaxed, engaging and issue-based forum,” he said.

While in Switzerland, Masisi participated in a number of panels and also engaged with a number of leaders as well as one on one meetings.

He said Switzerland was blessed with, not only wealth, but science, technology innovation and willingness to venture out.

The WEF, which was established 50 years ago, is aimed to find solutions to integral problems the world faces.