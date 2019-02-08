Masisi ends Botswana’s snub of AU summits

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is due in Ethiopia on Friday to attend the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union, ending a decade-long snub of the continental gathering by the previous leader of the southern Africa nation.Former president Ian Khama, who religiously attended wildlife conferences and other similar meetings whenever invited, never attended any AU meeting since taking office in 2008.

For 10 years, Khama, who stepped down in April last year, used to delegate foreign affairs minister and his vice president to attend AU summits on his behalf.

Masisi is expected to participate in the 28th Summit of Heads of State and Government Participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism (APR Forum) on Saturday, and the Africa Business Health Forum on 12 February. The two meetings are going to be held on the margins of the AU summit.

Scheduled for 10-11 February, the 32nd AU Summit would be held under the theme, “The Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

It is expected to deliberate on a number of issues aimed at advancing continental integration.